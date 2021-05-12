Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $215.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.87.

ETSY opened at $165.82 on Wednesday. Etsy has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.75 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

