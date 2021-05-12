Evercore ISI Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $168.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Shares of ETN traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.69. 3,123,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,885. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.63. Eaton has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 63.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $475,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 71,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

