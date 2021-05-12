Evercore ISI Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $115.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s previous close.
PCAR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.38.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in PACCAR by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
