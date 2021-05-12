Evercore ISI Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $115.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s previous close.

PCAR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in PACCAR by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

