Evercore ISI Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $358.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.76.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.67. 1,029,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.23. Cummins has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.