Evercore ISI Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $455.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $389.00 to $455.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.73.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $373.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,415. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

