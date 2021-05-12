Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of EVRI opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Research analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 257.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

