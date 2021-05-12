Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Eversource Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NYSE:ES opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

