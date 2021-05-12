Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.62% from the company’s previous close.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 50.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Evolus by 8,877.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

