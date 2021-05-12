Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Evolution Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by 39.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EPM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 161,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,814. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%.

EPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

