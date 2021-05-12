Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €26.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.00 ($36.47).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €29.51 ($34.72) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.28.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

