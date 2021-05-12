Evotec (EVT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Evotec (ETR: EVT):

5/12/2021 – Evotec was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Evotec was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Evotec was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Evotec was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Evotec was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Evotec was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Evotec was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Evotec was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Evotec was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Evotec stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €34.14 ($40.16). 376,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €32.65 and its 200-day moving average is €29.85. Evotec SE has a 52 week low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a 52 week high of €43.00 ($50.59).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

