Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Truist

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price dropped by Truist from $226.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.80% from the company’s previous close.

EXAS has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

