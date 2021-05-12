Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. Exagen updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Exagen stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,640. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $167.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

