Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,870 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock opened at $137.12 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.14. The stock has a market cap of $216.65 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.31.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

