Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,301 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 62,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $242.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

