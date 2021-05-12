EXMO Coin (EXM) Market Cap Tops $7.28 Million

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $232,705.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 5% against the dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00083496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $551.70 or 0.01016207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00110091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00060008 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

