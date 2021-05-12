EXMR FDN Market Capitalization Tops $49,850.65 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $49,850.65 and approximately $22,949.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00087120 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00089755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.38 or 0.01100082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00069546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00115099 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

