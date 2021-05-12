Expanse Market Capitalization Tops $2.63 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $22,367.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,033.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.35 or 0.07703332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.52 or 0.02614416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.93 or 0.00648513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.25 or 0.00185252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.61 or 0.00808191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.30 or 0.00654877 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.52 or 0.00647738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007333 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

