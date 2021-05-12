Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,687.54

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,687.54 ($35.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,694 ($35.20). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,638 ($34.47), with a volume of 1,959,086 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,805.56 ($36.65).

Get Experian alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,657.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,687.54. The firm has a market cap of £24.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.