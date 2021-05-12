Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CFO Buys $34,916.00 in Stock

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CFO David Alan Barta acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $34,916.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,146.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. 756,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,124. The company has a market cap of $155.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exterran Co. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exterran by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exterran by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Exterran by 198.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 479,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exterran by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exterran by 329.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 177,816 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

