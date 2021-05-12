extraDNA (XDNA) Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Million

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $187,676.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,312.63 or 1.01843736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00047820 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $859.10 or 0.01581816 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.60 or 0.00722865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.43 or 0.00391126 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.80 or 0.00220574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006756 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

