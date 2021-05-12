EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $254.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.62.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,939,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

