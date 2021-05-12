Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

FB traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,512,488. The firm has a market cap of $852.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.46. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $12,061,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,764,422 shares of company stock valued at $518,500,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

