Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s 3rd Largest Position

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 6.6% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $93,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,764,422 shares of company stock valued at $518,500,961 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB traded down $6.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.67. The stock had a trading volume of 485,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,512,488. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $849.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.