Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Decreased by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 4.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 4.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,037,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $305,581,000 after acquiring an additional 164,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 24.7% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,764,422 shares of company stock worth $518,500,961. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

FB stock traded down $5.49 on Wednesday, reaching $301.04. The company had a trading volume of 464,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,512,488. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.10 and its 200 day moving average is $279.46. The company has a market cap of $853.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

