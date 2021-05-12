Feathercoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29,668.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $13.06 million and $29,668.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008459 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

