Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

