Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have commented on FOE. Gabelli downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:FOE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 8,841,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. Ferro has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

