Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Ferro stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 492,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -358.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Ferro by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferro by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferro by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferro by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

