Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Lowered to Sell at Gabelli

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FOE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. Ferro has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.