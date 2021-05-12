Ferroglobe (GSM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $320.54 million for the quarter.

GSM stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.92.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

