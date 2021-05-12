Ferroglobe (GSM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $320.54 million for the quarter.

GSM stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.92.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Earnings History for Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

