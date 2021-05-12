Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $362.74 million and $23.23 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00086191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $601.71 or 0.01181955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00067563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00113822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.09 or 0.10214654 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.