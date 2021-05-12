Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.26

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.26 and traded as low as $52.61. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $52.61, with a volume of 1,099 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $262.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, Director Richard M. Hotchkiss sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $153,726.72. Also, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

