Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Sells $414,810.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of FNF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.62. 12,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,155. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.
FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $148,542,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $120,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $94,891,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
