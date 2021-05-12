Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Sells $414,810.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.62. 12,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,155. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $148,542,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $120,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $94,891,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

