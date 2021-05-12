Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 9,232 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

