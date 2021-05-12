Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €70.83 ($83.33).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIE. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FRA:FIE opened at €64.10 ($75.41) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.90. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

