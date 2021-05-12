Financial Analysis: Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Net Lease and Two Harbors Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 2 0 2.67 Two Harbors Investment 0 7 1 0 2.13

Global Net Lease currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.02%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.11%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Global Net Lease pays out 86.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Two Harbors Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Net Lease and Two Harbors Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $306.21 million 5.70 $46.48 million $1.85 9.89 Two Harbors Investment $994.69 million 1.89 $323.96 million $1.37 5.00

Two Harbors Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 10.07% 1.97% 0.85% Two Harbors Investment -246.97% 11.09% 1.09%

Risk and Volatility

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

