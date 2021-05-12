Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading Down 17.7%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)’s share price traded down 17.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 1,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 13,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SEB Equities downgraded Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. SEB Equity Research lowered Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Finnair Oyj alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 30 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy and 29 under lease.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.