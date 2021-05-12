Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTT. CIBC lifted their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.35.

Finning International stock traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.15. 406,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.27. Finning International has a one year low of C$16.60 and a one year high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. Insiders sold a total of 7,667 shares of company stock worth $249,076 over the last quarter.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

