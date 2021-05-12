Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTT. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.35.

Shares of Finning International stock traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$33.27. 388,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,144. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$16.60 and a 52-week high of C$35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total transaction of C$25,505.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$281,368.32. Insiders sold 7,667 shares of company stock worth $249,076 over the last three months.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

