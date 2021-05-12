Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.35.

Finning International stock traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.15. 406,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The firm has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.08. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$16.60 and a 12-month high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total value of C$25,505.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$281,368.32. Insiders sold 7,667 shares of company stock valued at $249,076 in the last quarter.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

