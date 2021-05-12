Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.35.

TSE FTT traded down C$0.36 on Wednesday, hitting C$33.27. 388,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$16.60 and a 1-year high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total transaction of C$25,505.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,368.32. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$54,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. Insiders sold 7,667 shares of company stock valued at $249,076 over the last ninety days.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

