Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$39.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.35.

Shares of TSE FTT traded down C$0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.15. 406,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.27. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$16.60 and a 52-week high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Finning International will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at C$919,884.70. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,255. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,667 shares of company stock worth $249,076.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

