(FIR.TO) (FIR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

(FIR.TO) (TSE:FIR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

(FIR.TO) (TSE:FIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.20 million.

