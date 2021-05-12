Fireball Market Cap Hits $171,674.50 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for about $8.57 or 0.00017202 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded 90.1% higher against the dollar. Fireball has a total market cap of $171,674.50 and $1,267.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001473 BTC.

About Fireball

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,022 coins. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.