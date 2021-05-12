FireEye (FEYE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE):

5/4/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – FireEye was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FireEye’s fourth-quarter results hurt from a fall in appliance-hardware sales, which remained an overhang on deferred revenues. Higher mix of revenues from services led to contraction in gross margin. It expects the pandemic to affect contract length significantly in the near term. Additionally, the Red Team and SolarWinds data breaches can impact FireEye's business in the near-term as customers may become hesitant in buying its solutions. Nonetheless, it benefited from increased demand for cybersecurity solutions amid the coronavirus-induced remote working trend. Strong demand for Threat Analytics Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Consulting services bodes well for future growth. Further, lower operating expenses helped expand operating margin. Shares have outperformed the industry over the past year.”

NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,367. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,806 shares of company stock worth $5,532,065. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $1,406,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in FireEye by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,986 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter worth $630,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

