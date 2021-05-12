First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.