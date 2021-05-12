First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) announced a dividend on Monday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of FSLF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 25,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,585. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

About First Eagle Senior Loan Fund

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

