First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.28% from the stock’s current price.

First High-School Education Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,236. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82. First High-School Education Group has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Get First High-School Education Group alerts:

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First High-School Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First High-School Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.