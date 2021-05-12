FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1825 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

FirstService has raised its dividend by 34.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

FirstService stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.40. 55,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,174. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.18 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $177.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day moving average of $144.60.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

